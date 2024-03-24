Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.93 and a 52 week high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

