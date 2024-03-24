Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,693 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.