Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

