Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Hits $215.41 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $215.41 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,738.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.99 or 0.00744327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00214599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00054996 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00133318 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.