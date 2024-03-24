NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

