NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.