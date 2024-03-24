National Bankshares Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$52.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9991259 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

