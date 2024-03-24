National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

