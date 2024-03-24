Needham & Company LLC Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $1.25

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CURI stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

