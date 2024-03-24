Needham & Company LLC Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $1.25

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
Shares of CURI stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
