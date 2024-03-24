Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

