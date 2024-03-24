NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $54.58 million 1.05 $8.61 million $2.80 6.82 NewtekOne $271.46 million 0.94 $42.97 million $1.62 6.40

Analyst Ratings

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bancshares and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Bancshares pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 15.77% 11.85% 0.90% NewtekOne 15.19% 20.71% 3.09%

Summary

NewtekOne beats United Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

