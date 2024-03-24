NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

