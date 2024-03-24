NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,690 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,420 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 530,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

