Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.44. 873,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,236. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

