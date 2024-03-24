NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 351,608 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 394,719 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,858 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

