Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.