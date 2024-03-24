Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.