NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $244.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.22. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

