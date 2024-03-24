Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYXH opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

