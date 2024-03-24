Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 887 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

