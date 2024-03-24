Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

