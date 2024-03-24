Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,442 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

