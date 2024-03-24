Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

