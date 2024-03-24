Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $196.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.74 and a 12 month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

