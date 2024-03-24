Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.67 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.