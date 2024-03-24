Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $40.81 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

