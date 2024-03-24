Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME Group stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.