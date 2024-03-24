Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $290,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
