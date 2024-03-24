Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 3,154 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.