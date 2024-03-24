Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases Shares of 164,862 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

