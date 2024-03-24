Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 273 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

