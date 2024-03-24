Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

