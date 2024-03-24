Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.90

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as low as $23.54. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 9,217 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368 in the last 90 days. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

