Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Cut by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 1.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

