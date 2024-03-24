ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 2,406,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

