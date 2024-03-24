Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lifted by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Onsemi by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.68 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.