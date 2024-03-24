Oppenheimer Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $240.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.95.

NYSE:DKS opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

