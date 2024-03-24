Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $127.79. 6,659,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

