Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.24 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $224,070.09 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

