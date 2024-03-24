Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $139.54 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,233.01 or 0.99950249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00150329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13706452 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,512,584.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

