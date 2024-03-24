Otsuka Stock to Split on Thursday, March 28th (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Otsuka Stock Down 50.0 %

OTCMKTS OSUKF opened at $20.95 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.