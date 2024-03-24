Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLK. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

