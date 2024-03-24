Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $6,134.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,553.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.00734070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00136484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00214812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00055308 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00132808 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,222,367 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.