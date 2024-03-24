Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

LON:OXB opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.72 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04).

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

