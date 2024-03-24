Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3096539 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

