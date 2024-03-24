PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Sells 147,422 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,422 shares during the period. Avista comprises approximately 9.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Avista Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.20%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

