Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

