Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $774.15. The company had a trading volume of 885,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average of $676.01. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.01 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

