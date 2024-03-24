Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

