Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

