Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $38.27 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 6,119,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

