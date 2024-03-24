Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,703. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

